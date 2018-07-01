'Brides' show off soccer skills in Russia

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Russian women wearing elaborate bridal dresses took to the pitch in the World Cup host city of Kazan on Saturday for a friendly soccer match intended to show their love for the sport.

Wearing floor-length white dresses and running shoes, the women split up into teams of five and played 15-minute halves on gravel in front of a small crowd.

The winning team was awarded a replica of the World Cup trophy, made out of flowers.

This unusual match served as a warm-up for the World Cup's first action-filled knockout-stage match in which France beat Argentina 4-3 in Kazan.

Russia is hosting the soccer World Cup for the first time, holding matches in 11 cities.