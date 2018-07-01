Advert
Sunday, July 1, 2018, 07:39 by Reuters

'Brides' show off soccer skills in Russia

Russian women wearing elaborate bridal dresses took to the pitch in the World Cup host city of Kazan on Saturday for a friendly soccer match intended to show their love for the sport.

Wearing floor-length white dresses and running shoes, the women split up into teams of five and played 15-minute halves on gravel in front of a small crowd.

The winning team was awarded a replica of the World Cup trophy, made out of flowers.

This unusual match served as a warm-up for the World Cup's first action-filled knockout-stage match in which France beat Argentina 4-3 in Kazan.

Russia is hosting the soccer World Cup for the first time, holding matches in 11 cities.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Come rain or shine: gritters try to stop British roads from melting

  2. Trump returns comedian's prank call on Air Force One

  3. Justice cut short for police officers

  4. All aboard the Hello Kitty: Pink bullet train debuts in Japan

  5. 'Brides' show off soccer skills in Russia

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed