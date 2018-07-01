Today's front pages - July 1, 2018

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Pilatus Bank, whose chairman is facing money-laundering charges in the US, could soon be shut down, following a request made to the European Central Bank by Malta’s financial watchdog. In another story, the newspaper says that according to the man who blew the whistle on the Volkswagen emissions scandal, fumes from cruise liners berthed in Valletta’s Grand Harbour are reaching toxic levels 10 times higher than the island’s most congested roads.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says there have been no real leads from the €1 million reward offer for information on journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

MaltaToday says that the feeling of ‘invasion’ is the topmost concern for people when they were asked about asylum seekers.

Illum says that 15 operations are cancelled each week.

It-Torċa speaks to academics who say that migrants stuck in regional centres will be seeking more dangerous routes to escape.

Il-Mument speaks about the ‘secret migration deal’ between Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his then Italian counterpart Matteo Renzi.

Kullħadd says that the captain of the charity ship Lifeline will be appearing in court on Monday charged with failing to follow orders.