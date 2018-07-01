Advert
Sunday, July 1, 2018, 09:48 by Keith Micallef

No one injured in microlight crash at Luqa

Photo: Keith Micallef

Updated at 10.30am

No one was injured when a microlight aircraft was forced to make a crash landing on Sunday.

The accident happened at around 9.15am.

Two Maltese nationals, Disma Gauci and Richard Bezzina, were on board. 

The microlight plane crashed into a carob tree about 100 metres from the airfields perimeter.

In a brief comment, Mr Bezzina said the plane suffered an engine failure a short distance before reaching the runway, and consequently decided to do an emergency landing in a field. The two pilots had departed at about 8am.

Mr Gauci added that they took the safest option and avoided crashing in a road or built-up area.

Video: Matthew MirabelliVideo: Matthew Mirabelli

 

