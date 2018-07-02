Watch: Mystery boat lands in Marsascala

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Updated 8pm

A boat carrying people believed to be asylum seekers landed in Marsascala on Sunday afternoon, police have confirmed.

A police officer stands while boat passengers wait at Marsascala. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An eyewitness told Times of Malta that passengers aboard the vessel - a fibreglass boat with an outboard motor - were carrying suitcases and wearing winter clothes.

Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja said that he had been told of the boat arrival shortly after 6pm and had immediately reported the matter to police.

Nine passengers, among them one woman and one child, were kept by Marsascala waterpolo pitch while immigration officials arrived at the scene. The passengers under watch are believed to be Libyan and Syrian nationals.

A police spokesman said nobody on board was injured, and the arrivals were escorted into a police van and taken to police headquarters for questioning.

An elderly man who was among the passengers stumbled as he walked up steps towards the van, and had to be held up by police officers nearby.