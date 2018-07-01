Advert
Sunday, July 1, 2018, 10:33

Mixing cement at the beach... to make space for umbrellas

It seems beach umbrellas are being considered by some as a species of modern trees which can be used to replace the real versions being destroyed all over the island.

For while people protest about the destruction of trees that seems to have become the latest hobby in Malta, other environmental violations continue, seemingly unabated.

In a post to Din l-Art Ħelwa on Facebook, a concerned citizen submitted photographs showing cement being mixed at St Thomas Bay in Marsascala to make space for more umbrellas.

And, to add insult to injury, the unused concrete was dumped into the sea, the poster claimed.

 

 

 

