I refer belatedly to the letter ‘Old rent laws in Malta: the inconvenient truth’, by Madeleine Gera, of Valletta, (The Sunday Times of Malta, October 8, 2017), which was forwarded to me by a cousin after I enquired about our family’s remaining properties in Sliema.

I wonder if it is possible to make direct contact with Ms Gera, as her concerns are echoed by our family. It might be a possibility to pool our resources and agitate for change to the laws. Our family, the offspring of the original property holders, left Malta over the years between 1945 and the 1960s, seeing no future in a country which did not allow citizens access to their own family property.

When we visited in 2002, we were bowled over by the beauty and history of Malta and friendliness of the people, but could see the rapid commercial expansion (mostly foreign-owned hotels and resorts). In contrast, our family holdings had dwindled to two properties, having allowed the remainder to go for next to nothing, as we had been assured they were next to worthless. If we wish to visit the land of our heritage, we will have to stay in a hotel.

The two rental properties which remained in our hands were covered by the old laws, and we understood we could reclaim these when the tenants passed away. We have been told by our agent that they are still alive (though one must be at least 130 years old by now), and that rent is being collected and receipted in their names.

Additionally, according to Google Earth, one of the properties appears to have been converted to commercial use, so I cannot understand how an elderly widow can continue to reside there.

Do planning laws not require that the owner sign off on any request to convert a pro-perty from residential to commercial use?

Is there anyone we can trust to assist us in finding out the truth of the situation, without it costing us more than it is worth?

Alternatively, can anyone point me towards a government agency which is willing to help us unravel the details?

So far, any attempts to gain access to records require an identity number, and/or far more personal details about our tenants than I have access to.

My email address is [email protected], and I hope that Ms Gera, or any other similarly motivated person will contact me with a view to improving the rights of owners still entangled in these old and discriminatory laws.