Joyous news

Mgr Joseph Galea Curmi’s episcopal ordination will be held on August 4, feast of St John Mary Vianney (1786-1759), at the Mdina Cathedral. Photo: Jonathan Borg

During a press conference at the Archbishop’s residence in Mdina it was announced that Pope Francis has appointed Mgr Joseph Galea-Curmi as Auxiliary Bishop of Malta. This news filled us with great joy and gratitude to the Lord Jesus! It is very significant that his episcopal ordination will be held on August 4, feast of St John Mary Vianney (1786-1759), at the Mdina Cathedral.

This patron saint of parish priests said: “A good shepherd, a pastor after God’s heart, is the greatest treasure which the good Lord can grant to a parish, and one of the most precious gifts of divine mercy”.

Let us keep praying and supporting Mgr Galea Curmi so that the Lord, through His sanctifying Spirit, continues to make him a pastor after His heart and an authentic vicar of His divine merciful love towards all of us.

Ad Multos Annos Monsignor Joe!