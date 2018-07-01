I invite the Curator of Fine Arts to acquire one of the 100 modern sculptures by Armand Pierre Fernandez called ‘Untitled’ which portrays the IVF freezer at Mater Dei Hospital. I recommend the curator describes the piece as:

“The IVF Freezer: This sculpture has been acquired by the Fine Arts Museum in celebration of the Embryo Protection Act, a masterpiece in amoral science and inhumane legislators.

“The sculptor is known forhis art in persistently using trash as a deliberate nod to the waste that mass production generates when time passes and goods are discarded.”

The President of Malta may also ask for a replica for her to keep as a memento to her principles of democracy.