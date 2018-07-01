Foreign criminals

I just cannot accept the fact that quite a number of EU nationals, particularly those coming from Bulgaria and Romania, are coming to our country not to live and work here, but to ply their criminal trade.

I am sure that one of the four freedoms of the EU’s Single Market – freedom of movement – was not intended to give criminals a much wider area where to operate from, but to give EU citizens the right to live and work honestly in any EU Member Sate. Is there any EU regulation in this regard?

Can someone please let the Maltese people know what the present position is regarding such criminals? And whether anything is being done to address this very serious problem which is affecting the daily lives of honest citizens?