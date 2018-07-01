Collapse of neo-liberal philosophy

Europe’s humiliating and inhumane migrant crisis shows the total collapse of a neo-liberal economic and philosophical policy.

Europe’s attitude shows that either its liberal policies – as against the traditional Christian Democratic and Social Democratic economic and philosophical policies – have failed so miserably that it is unable to give help even in the midst of a most dramatic human tragedy, or otherwise, that its rotten roots of Nazism, Fascism and colonialism have flourished once again under the veil of European unity so hopefully envisaged by Alcide De Gaspari, Konrad Adenauer and Robert Schuman.

The Church, on a universal and local level, should in its dialogue with the world delve deeply into its social teaching, such as encyclicals like Pacem in Terris and Populorum Progressio among other valuable analyses, and show the world the way forward for a more humane relationship, where solidarity and fraternity among nations are the order of the day, as against the outrageous ultra-nationalism we are experiencing.

On a local level, the three bishops – we have a trio now who are relatively young as much as they are mature – should remind the Maltese population as a whole, that, yes, the world and Malta will be better served if those in power refer respectfully to the intelligent and well-meaning reflections of the Catholic Church’s teaching, which way back draw humanity’s attention to both extremes – the Communist and the liberal approach!