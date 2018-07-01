Answers needed from ARMS

I am hoping through this medium I may find the answer to my questions as to why ARMS bulk bill units used over three-six-nine months appear in one month’s bill.

Units that have been used in a period of three -six- nine+ months are being charged as units used in one month, as opposed to being spread out over the actual usage period, three-six-nine months, which of course, results in consumers receiving ludicrous bills of €1,000, €2,000, or €3,000 plus, many being charged at 60 -68 cents per unit, which when properly calculated, are nowhere near these costs.

Why has no one at ARMS picked up on the fact that this is happening? They have the software.

Why hasn’t this been flagged and dealt with? It has been happening for years, since this no good company was initiated. Why is the software programmed to issue bills like this?

The fact that ARMS has a designated ‘bulking committee’ set up to deal with these issues, is laughable, more so in that they charge 13 per cent of the bulked bill, if your bill is lucky enough to hit their desk, as an administration charge.

There should be no bulking committee. They deny bulking happens, so why the need for a dedicated bulking committee, charging you for issuing an actual, honest bill?