Regeneration of Xewkija square

An artist impression of the regeneration of St John the Baptist Square in Xewkija.

St John the Baptist Square in Xewkija will be refurbished. Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said a call for tenders had been issued following a public consultation process earlier this year.

She said the Xewkija Square project would give a boost to the village and the surrounding environment dominated by the Rotunda Church. Dr Caruana said the restoration of the Xewkija Mill is already underway.

Particular attention is being given to the traffic flow which passes through the square every day.

Work is also due to start on Ulysses Grove. It will be turned into a family park where more trees will be planted. Both projects were co-financed through European funds, Dr Caruana said.

Other important infrastructure projects are the rebuilding of Triq il-Knisja and Triq il-Ħamrija.

The Minister said a tendering call for works to be carried out on the roads within the Xewkija Industrial Zone would soon be issued.