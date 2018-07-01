Nadur showcases agricultural produce
Around 250 exhibitors took part in the 25th edition of the agricultural show organised by Nadur local council. Items on display included agricultural produce, animals, old agricultural machinery, traditional carts, local crafts, traditional Maltese food, fishery products and home-made wine by Nadur farmers. Mgr Salv Pace blessed the show, while Can. Carmelo Portelli blessed the parade of horses and ponies. Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights Clint Camilleri and Nadur mayor Edward Said (pictured) presented local products and trophies to the exhibitors. Benny and Tonia, Ta’ Cangura Folk Group, Spiro Sillato and the Mnarja folk group entertained the audience.