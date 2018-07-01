For your diary

• Xagħra’s Victory square will today host the ninth edition of the Fig Festival between 6.30pm and 11.30pm. Participants will include local farmers who cultivate figs, confectioners and individuals from Xagħra who bake sweets using figs and a live cooking session by chef Dario. There will be live entertainment by Ta’ Verna Folk Band, the Xagħra Folk Group and the Mae Band. Children will have a special area where to play. DJ Pierre Cordina will be in attendance.

• Giovanni Verga’s masterpiece, La Lupa, will be staged at Lunzjata Valley, limits of Kerċem, today at 8pm. Based on David Lan’s The She-Wolf, the play is being set up by the Gozo Creative Theatre Club. La Lupa will be directed by the club’s artistic director George Mizzi.

• A blood donation session will be held at the Xewkija District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm.

• The Rossall School Chapel Choir from Fleetwood, Lancashire, will perform a sacred concert at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Fontana, on Tuesday at 7.30pm. The concert, organised by the JP2 Foundation, will mark the fifth anniversary of the death of Mgr George Bezzina who was Fontana’s parish priest between 1991 and 2008. Mgr Bezzina died at the age of 58.

• The Corpus Christi College Choir from Cambridge University, UK, will give a concert at the Gozo Cathedral on Tuesday at 8pm. The concert, Sing Joyfully Unto God, is being organised by the Gaulitanus Choir.

• The annual musical concert by the St Gregory Band in honour of the feast of Our Lady of Perpetual Help will take place at Orvieto Square, Kerċem, on Wednesday at 9pm. Mro Mark Gauci will direct the orchestra.

