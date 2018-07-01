Summer Kitchen launches new menu

Photos: Michael Calleja

Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa’s popular summertime eatery reopened at the start of June.

Now in its fourth year, The Summer Kitchen is known for its dynamic menu, which includes a mix of sharing plates for starters, innovative salads, pizzas cooked in the restaurant’s new wood-fired oven, pasta, grills, daily specials and vegetarian or vegan options.

Speaking at the recent launch of the new menu, executive chef Stefan Hogan said: “As always, we return to The Summer Kitchen and look forward to enjoying scrumptious food under the stars. This year’s menu reflects all of our patron’s favourites from the past few seasons but it adds new, exciting options too. We’re excited to launch our new wood-fired oven, which has taken our pizzas to the next level. Of course, our Mibrasa oven is still very much in action and will continue to grill our grass-fed Hereford Beef, to perfection.” To complement the tantilsing menu, The Summer Kitchen has collaborated with P Cutajar on a wine list, which also includes the venue’s new signature cocktail – sparkling Freixenet wine served with a homemade popsicle.

“Whether it’s our cocktails or our dishes, we take flavour and ingredients very seriously at The Summer Kitchen,” chef Hogan adds. “From our premium cheeses sourced from the White Sheep and greens from Renny’s Herbs and Salads, to the fresh herbs grown in our very own garden, every detail is important. We believe the result is something everyone will enjoy this summer.”

The Summer Kitchen is open daily throughout summer. The morning menu is served from 11am to 4pm and the evening menu is served from 7pm to 11pm. Book your table online at www.corinthia.com or by calling 2544 2738.

(Content provided by Corinthia Palace, Attard)