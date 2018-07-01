Conveniently situated at the entrance of Debenhams top floor at The Point Shopping Mall, The Beauty Club is the first service-driven counter concept in Malta. An extension of the already existent fragrance aisles and MAC Cosmetics, The Beauty Club offers five main luxury beauty brands (apart from the fragrances: Shiseido, Clarins, Clinique, Estée Lauder and Tom Ford.

The club offers its customers the opportunity to have unique and personalised beauty experiences with trained beauty consultants. Its consultants work on a customer-over-sales basis where customers are handed samples to try out rather than being pressured to buy.

One can stay updated with the latest news from The Beauty Club by following the Facebook page, The Beauty Club – Malta, or contact their beauty consultants on 2247 2082.

(Content provided by Debenhams Malta)