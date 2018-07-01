Advert
Sunday, July 1, 2018, 00:01

Chanel N°5 L’Eau: One fragrance, two products, two sensations, two gestures

N°5 L’Eau All-Over Spray (150ml) is a perfuming mist for the hair and body that comes in a sleek, travel-friendly bottle. Its elegant and discreet design makes it easy to use at any moment and is the perfect product for summer perfuming.

N°5 L’Eau on Hand Cream (50ml) is a practical and stylish accessory whose cream’s nourishing and moisturising texture is instantly absorbed, leaving the skin velvety soft and delicately scented.

With its unique, user-friendly design, you can keep it handy in your handbag so as to apply it when you want, where you want.

(Content provided by Alfred Gera & Sons Ltd, distributors of Chanel.)

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Not so fashion forward

  2. Personalised beauty experiences

  3. Smoking cessation programme

  4. Institut Esthederm launched in Malta

  5. A casual expression of US lifestyle

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed