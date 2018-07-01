Chanel N°5 L’Eau: One fragrance, two products, two sensations, two gestures

N°5 L’Eau All-Over Spray (150ml) is a perfuming mist for the hair and body that comes in a sleek, travel-friendly bottle. Its elegant and discreet design makes it easy to use at any moment and is the perfect product for summer perfuming.

N°5 L’Eau on Hand Cream (50ml) is a practical and stylish accessory whose cream’s nourishing and moisturising texture is instantly absorbed, leaving the skin velvety soft and delicately scented.

With its unique, user-friendly design, you can keep it handy in your handbag so as to apply it when you want, where you want.

(Content provided by Alfred Gera & Sons Ltd, distributors of Chanel.)