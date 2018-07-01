Advert
Sunday, July 1, 2018, 00:01

A casual expression of US lifestyle

Calvin Klein Jeans is the casual expression of a modern American designer lifestyle. It is rooted in denim and is famous for its unique details and innovative treatments.

Each season the brand embraces its American legacy, while also introducing new evocative styles, which incorporate an array of on-trend styling, seasonally daring colourations and unique detailing.

Meanwhile, Calvin Klein Jeans frames create provocation and drive relevance in today’s fashion eyewear market. Available from Sun Lab Baystreet, The Point, The Plaza, Paola, Qormi, Valletta & VIP Sliema.

(Content provided by Calvin Klein Jeans)

