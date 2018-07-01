Advert
Sunday, July 1, 2018, 00:01

Weekly consumer tips

▪ To make an informed decision, consumers must be provided with a detailed description of the product or service and its total cost.

▪ When comparing quotes, consumers should not only consider the price but also quality standards and reputations.

▪ Once a quotation is accepted and confirmed by the consumer then the seller cannot charge more than the agreed price. The terms and conditions of the sale cannot be changed.

▪ When consumers are only provided with an estimate of the costs involved it is important that they request the trader to contact them if the actual costs are higher than the estimate. This way consumers have the possibility to cancel the repair if it becomes too expensive.

▪ Consumers must always ensure that upon payment they are given a receipt with details of the work done.

▪ In case of unsatisfactory service, consumers must complain with the original trader immediately.

