The President’s engagements

12.30pm. The President receives Reza Deghati, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President presides over a board meeting of the Emanuele Cancer Research Foundation Malta at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President meets representatives and the volunteers of the Kerygma Movement, at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

11.30am The President meets the new executive board of Kunsill Studenti Universitarji at San Anton Palace.

2.30pm The President meets José Herrera, Minister for Sustainable Development, the Environment and Climate Change, at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President presides over the launching of a project entitled Bejta by St Hubert Hunters at San Anton Public Gardens.

7.30pm. The President delivers a speech during an activity organised on the International Day of Midwives and Nurses at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

3pm The President presides over a meeting of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

4.30pm The President receives Doris Vella Camilleri, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9am The President presides over the launch of The Ball of the August Moon 2018, organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at San Anton Palace.

11am The President meets Mark Sultana, chief executive officer of Birdlife Malta, at San Anton Palace.

Noon The President presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives Raymond Gatt, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President receives Katrina Farrugia, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

8pm The President attends a fundraising activity organised by the Malta Developers’ Association, in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at Verdala Palace.

Friday

9am The President delivers a speech during the launch of a TV Documentary, produced by Step up for Parkinson’s in collaboration with Think Magazine and the University of Malta, at San Anton Palace.

10am The President meets Helen Hai, General Ambassador for Unido, at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President visits the Health Communities Screening Event organised by Special Olympics Malta, at the Multipurpose Sports Hall, tal-Qroqq.

2.30pm The President meets representatives from Caritas Malta, at San Anton Palace.

5.10pm The President delivers a speech during the launch of the European Solidarity Corps, part of an Erasmus+ project, entitled Enhancing Volunteering through Solidarity Projects, at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

9am The President pays an official visit to Comino.

Sunday

9am The President welcomes benefactors of Istrina 2017 at San Anton Palace for a ceremony during which a token of appreciation will be presented in recognition of their support.