St Michael’s Training College reunion

A number of former teachers, who attended St Michael’s Training College for a residential course during the years 1966/1968, recently held a reunion. Twenty-three out of a 65 strong group met to reminisce about the two years they spent together.

These were: (standing, from left) John Xerri, Anthony Gatt, Michael Zerafa, Edwin Lanfranco, Paul Cini, George Vassallo, Alfred Cauchi, Charles Gatt, Joseph Navarro, Guido Sapiano, Anthony Fenech, Joseph Magro, Angelo Demicoli, Albert Storace, Joseph Huber, Marcel Scicluna and Joseph Soler; (sitting) Willie Vassallo, Joseph Vella Caruana, Paul Fenech, Joseph Fenech, Albert McCarthy and Antoine Barbara.