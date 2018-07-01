Advert
Sunday, July 1, 2018, 00:01

Networking over summer drinks

Roderick Psaila, Michael J. Zammit, Karl Micallef and Steve Grech.

Roderick Psaila, Michael J. Zammit, Karl Micallef and Steve Grech.

CSB Group has kept its yearly appointment and invited its esteemed clients to its summer networking drinks reception on June 19. The event took place at CSB’s penthouse terrace where the vibrant crowd enjoyed the excellent networking opportunity, refreshing drinks and tantalising hors d’oeuvres.  

Since its inception over 30 year ago, the group has confirmed itself as a respected and trusted corporate services provider and is renowned as a leader for its personalised, professional and reliable services.

One can send an e-mail on [email protected] for any assistance required.

Roger A. Strickland Jr, Tony Zammit and Michael J. Zammit.Roger A. Strickland Jr, Tony Zammit and Michael J. Zammit.

The CSB Group teamThe CSB Group team

The CSB penthouse terrace at the group&rsquo;s premises at the Tower Business Centre in Swatar.The CSB penthouse terrace at the group’s premises at the Tower Business Centre in Swatar.

Jean-Claude Cardona, Michael J. Zammit, George Nicolaou, Joe Gerada and Sylvana Piscopo.Jean-Claude Cardona, Michael J. Zammit, George Nicolaou, Joe Gerada and Sylvana Piscopo.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - June 30, 2018

  2. Announcements - July 1, 2018

  3. A showcase of agricultural produce

  4. What happened on... June 30

  5. Volleyball marathon for Id-Dar tal-Providenza gets going

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed