Networking over summer drinks

CSB Group has kept its yearly appointment and invited its esteemed clients to its summer networking drinks reception on June 19. The event took place at CSB’s penthouse terrace where the vibrant crowd enjoyed the excellent networking opportunity, refreshing drinks and tantalising hors d’oeuvres.

Since its inception over 30 year ago, the group has confirmed itself as a respected and trusted corporate services provider and is renowned as a leader for its personalised, professional and reliable services.

One can send an e-mail on [email protected] for any assistance required.

