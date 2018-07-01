Edward de Bono honoured for his achievements

Edward De Bono (left) being presented with the award.

Edward de Bono has been chosen as the first in a series of ‘achievers of excellence’ for Edward Lowell’s promotional campaign titled ‘Someday... everything will make perfect sense’. Featuring local achievers and their oftentimes creative approaches to their work and unwavering passion, the campaign’s subjects have all broken the mould in their own respective fields, succeeding both in Malta as well as internationally by building unique as well as thought-provoking legacies.

De Bono, who coined the term ‘lateral thinking’ to explain thinking outside of the box, has written over 50 books, his most acclaimed being the ‘Six Thinking Caps’. Born on May 19, 1933, he obtained a medical degree at the University of Malta, a master’s degree in psychology and physiology at the University of Oxford and a PhD in medicine at Trinity College in Cambridge.

As someone who is an internationally recognised symbol of Maltese excellence and who has reached iconic status both in his field and off it, Edwards Lowell felt a particular resonance with De Bono’s vision for all-encompassing excellence, and for this reason chose him to be the first in their series of achievers of excellence.

Always striving to refine his thoughts and ideas and present them in a new way, he recently held the ‘Palace of New Thinking’ conference at Verdala Palace, Buskett, under the patronage of President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca. Believing that a new idea and approach can better solve problems of conflict, the conference is to be held every year and is focused on discussing creative ideas about different world issues.

Established in 1925 by Charles E. Lowell, Edwards Lowell has always strived for quality and excellence within the luxury goods field. A spokesman for the company said: “We felt that the ‘Someday…everything will make perfect sense’ slogan would be an ideal title for their campaign to illustrate the importance of patience, resilience and a willingness to grow and achieve. Success like that of De Bono, who has been nominated as one of the 150 people who have contributed the most to the whole history of humanity, is not achieved overnight; however, if one is willing to put time and effort into their work, everything will, naturally, make perfect sense.

“The choice of each high achiever is down to their values and successes and reflects Edwards Lowell’s 93-year pursuit of quality and excellence in the field of luxury goods. Celebrating the special few who have worked their will on history and whose passion and love for what they do has lit the torch to show the way to countless others, the campaign reflects Edwards Lowell’s own approach to achieving excellence: while getting to the top of your game is never easy, if you are willing to dream and invest energy and consistency, it will all be worth it in the end.”