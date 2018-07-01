Announcements - July 1, 2018

Dr MASSIMO VELLA, BA, LL.M., (Lond), LL.D. and Dr GABRIELLE BUTTIGIEG, Adv. Trib. Eccl. Melit., BA, LL.D.

The marriage took place on Saturday, June 16, between MASSIMO, son of Dr Aldo Vella and Mrs Antoinette Vella, and GABRIELLE, daughter of Dr and Mrs George Buttigieg of Kappara. Nuptial Mass was concelebrated by Mgr Paul Carmel Vella and Mgr Mario Laurenti at the parish church of Jesus of Nazareth, Sliema. The ceremony was witnessed by Dr Paul Farrugia and Mrs Joanna Cabourdin. The bride was attended by her sister, Dr Nicola Micallef Stafrace, as matron of honour, while the couple’s children, Serena and George, were flower-girl and pageboy, together with nieces and nephews Miss Katrina Spiteri, Miss Rebecca Spiteri, Master Liam Micallef Stafrace and Miss Eva Micallef Stafrace. The bride’s nephew, Master Noah Micallef Stafrace, was ring bearer. The duties of bestman were carried out by Dr Antonio Tufigno. A reception was later held at the bride’s parents’ residence in Kappara.

Obituaries

GRECH – JOE. Went to meet the Risen Lord on June 26. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Dorothy, née Engerer, his children Juanita and Franklyn and his wife Sarah, grandchildren, great-grand­children, brother Frank and his wife Grace, family and friends, nephews and nieces. Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, July 2, at 2pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

MELI. On June 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAULINE, widow of Emanuel, aged 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Dr George Cassar and his wife Jane, Mr Justice Silvio Meli and his wife Sylvana, Philip and his wife Jackie, her grandchildren Maria Pia, Stefan and Maurice Meli, Andrew and Martin Meli, Antonella and Carl Cassar, her sister Marianne and her husband EU Commissioner Karmenu Vella, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 2, at 1.30pm, for St George’s parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the sisters and staff at Dar Madre Margerita, Qormi, especially Madre Marion Debrincat, for all their dedication and support and the staff at Mater Dei Hospital. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On June 28, at St Francis Convent, Birkirkara, Fr ALFONS SAMMUT, OFM Conv., passed peacefully away at the age of 89, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his sister Sr Mary Rose Sammut, PSDP, his brother Edgar and his wife Laura, his nephews Michael, Philip and his wife Anne, Alexia, wife of Matthew Vella, and their children Jacques, Beppe, Alex and Sienna, members of the Franciscan Conventual Province, relatives and friends in Malta and abroad. The funeral took place yesterday. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA, on 28th June, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH-MARY (RAF retired and widower of Judy née Calleja-Gera), aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Beloved father to Nicola, Jeremy and Camilla, loved by their spouses Michael, Clair and David as well as his grandchildren Jemma, Alexander, Katie, Oliver, Lily, Samuel and William together with, newly born, great-grandchild Rylan. He leaves behind his devoted partner Margaret, his sisters Marie Cole, Vanna Coppini and Vivien Barnard and all his wonderful nieces and nephews whom he adored. He also leaves behind all his cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 3rd July at 2pm at Stella Maris Church, Sliema. Forever in our hearts.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO – ALBERT EDWARD, orthopaedic surgeon known as Tal-Għadam. Remembered with love on his 25th anniversary by David, Anne, Claire and Simon, their spouses, children and grand­children. With Jean, at rest, in the Lord.

BRIFFA – SARA. Cherished and unfading memories of a much loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend on the seventh anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Wednesday, July 4 at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ.

CARUANA – WALTER who passed away on July 1, 1947. Always remembered in our prayers. His children Lillian and Rosemarie Sansone and grandchildren.

De BONO. Cherished and unfading memories of my dear husband REGGIE on the fourth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Apollonia and family.

DELICATA. Most treasured and never fading memories of our beloved mother CARMEN and father FRANCIS, on the ninth and 36th anniversary of their passing away. You are always in our hearts and prayers. Your children and their families.

GIORDMAINA – CARMEL. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father and nannu on the 17th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always remembered by his loving wife Rose, son Mark, Anthony and his wife Alessandra, grandson Sergio, rela­tives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6pm at the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH BELANGER. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearly beloved ODETTE on the 28th anniversary of her demise in Ste. Foy, Quebec, Canada. Forever in our hearts. John, Bice and family.

HERSEY – IMELDA. In loving memory of our beloved mother who passed away a year ago today.

Mum, remembering you is easy,

We do it every day,

But missing you is a heartache

That never goes away.

Rest in peace Mum, forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children Anne, Paula and Joe and their respective families.

RIZZO – MARY VICTORIA, née Xuereb. Fondest memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 20th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Marianne, Alfred, Patricia, Josephine and Paul, in-laws, grandchildren and great-gr0andchildren.

SALIBA – RITA. In loving memory of a beloved wife, June 29, 2018, being the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her husband Richard. Always in my mind and prayers.

VASSALLO – SUZANNE. Dear Suzi, July 4 marks the first anniversary of your rebirth to eternal life. You are always in my thoughts and prayers. Miss you so much. Your hubby, ĠanĠan.

VELLA. Cherished and loving memories of JESSIE, a beloved mother and grandmother, on the 35th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Her family.