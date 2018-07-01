Yellow launches new restaurant booking service

Yellow, an online search platform, is launching TableIn, a service aimed at changing the way people book restaurants.

Conceived as an end-to-end solution for restaurants to improve performance and efficiency, as well as to provide a better service, Yellow’s new platform will help get more online reservations, increase guest capacity, decrease no-shows and save time.

Implemented as a booking widget on a Facebook page, restaurant website or other sites, the system allows for customers to check availability in real time and reserve tables for free. It also sends automatic confirmations via SMS and/or e-mail.

Restaurants can manage their reservations with a calendar tool along with a visualised table plan. Since TableIn is a cloud-based service, reservations can be accessed remotely at any time and is available in over 25 languages.

“Malta is the perfect scenario for a system like TableIn, since restaurants and their customers are digitally connected, coupled with the convenience of ‘on-demand’ booking. I have no doubt this tool will help drive more business than ever before”, said the chief marketing officer at Yellow, Edward Mallia.

With the possibility of integrating TableIn with a restaurant’s existing Facebook page, Yellow listing and their own website, restauranteurs will benefit from a 360-degree exposure.

TableIn is free to try for one month and is available in two options: €39 (excl. VAT) for 150 or less bookings per month; and €79 (excl. VAT) for unlimited bookings, with no commission or charges on covers.

TableIn is represented by Yellow. Interested parties are asked to visit www.tablein.com or call on 2125 2252, where a team of specialists can assist with a free consultation and a TableIn demo.