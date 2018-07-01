Vassallo Group team-building event

Companies forming part of Vassallo Group are synonymous with team-building events. However, this year, company CEO Pio Vassallo decided to kick it up a notch by inviting employees within all its organisation’s groups to take part.

Over 100 employees attended a fun-filled day of games and activities at Ghadira Bay in Mellieħa. The team-building specialists Outdoor Living took care of the organisation of games – from dance competitions to dodge ball, wrestling rounds, water games and a canoe race called War of the Dragons.

A total of 12 teams working in different industries and departments took part.

There was a well-deserved win for the team nicknamed ‘The Invincibles’ who received medals for their efforts from Mr Vassallo.

Vassallo Group believes in enhancing the work environment, values hard work, rewards loyalty and has confidence in team-building events like these to continue its mission of ‘building a future together’.