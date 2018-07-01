The Musso: an authentic SUT

The new SsangYong Musso reached Maltese shores in June, when SsangYong Motors Malta was officially inaugurated. The name itself translates to ‘rhino’ and gives an idea of the vehicle’s power. It also marks a marriage of reliability and refinement, as the Musso has been built for maximum value and utility.

SsangYong describes the Musso’s exterior as having been inspired by “the dignified motion of nature”, thus resulting in a rugged look on a capable, premium vehicle. The front includes chrome embellishments that stretch across the grille insert.

The high-intensity-discharge headlamps offer better night vision, while the positioning lamps and directional indicators are grouped in the upper lamp housing together with circular fog lamps, adding a touch of sophistication.

Safety is always a priority for SsangYong and the Musso features an active safety warning and control systems which minimise the risk of accidents through blind spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert.

The interior of the Musso is pleasant and cosy, as the ergonomics of the vehicle ensure a comfortable fit for users with plenty of legroom in the back. For even more luxury, the vehicle is equipped with the latest infotainment – a high-definition touchscreen which supports Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto, radio, MP3 player functions, HD digital audio broadcasting, real-time broadcast recording and a USB port.

The Musso is a Sport Utility Truck (SUT), a highly durable machine that handles safely and is readily adaptable to the task at hand while being sleek and elegant.

If you wish to view the new Musso or other SsangYong vehicles, visit the Ssang-Yong Malta showroom in Attard which is open from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm, and on Saturdays between 9am and noon. For more information, call 2339 2340/1 or 7979 8998, or send an e-mail to [email protected].

SsanYong Motors Malta is a division of Famalco | Building Businesses.