RE/MAX launches three real estate academies in Malta

Frank Borg, academy manager at RE/MAX Alliance; Jeff Buttigieg, COO RE/Max Malta; CEO Kevin Buttigieg; Sandy Morgan, academy manager, RE/MAX Affiliates; and Lawrence Kelly, RE/MAX Central academy trainer.

RE/MAX Malta recently announced that the company has launched three internal real estate academies within its network, to sustain the ever-growing need for the highest level of service standards within the property industry.

RE/MAX Central, RE/MAX Affiliates and the RE/MAX Alliance Group have set up internal structures and hired trainers to mentor new agents through their induction period, which will ensure that all RE/MAX customers receive the same quality service across the board. These RE/MAX academies will be overseen by the RE/MAX Academic Network (RAN), which will be made up of a board of trusted advisers including trainers, franchise owners and top management.

International trainer and coach Paul Vincenti will be the academies’ master trainer, while Sandy Morgan has been hired to set up the RE/MAX Academic Network and run the RE/MAX Affiliates Academy. They take on these roles together with international sales trainer Frank Borg and Gordon Attard, who will represent RE/MAX Alliance; Lawrence Kelly and James Busuttil, who are RE/MAX Central Academy’s trainer and franchise owner respectively; Kevin Deguara from RE/MAX Blue Harbour; and Joseph P. Theuma and Jeff Buttigieg, the general manager and COO of RE/MAX Malta.

Speaking about the initiative Mr Buttigieg said: “There is no room in our industry for cowboys. And, while we already have an exhaustive training curriculum, we believe in leading the sector by upping our training game even further – whether academically, in finance, legal and business management or in real estate specific courses. We will continue to expand our curriculum through our online platform and classroom training.”

RE/MAX was the first company to introduce real estate specific training in Malta in 2004 and, over the last 14 years, has built a strong learning foundation whereby agents are taught skills to immediately launch their careers and eventually graduate to advanced learning programmes. RE/MAX presently trains over 350 agents per year, clocking over 2, 500 hours in classroom lectures at different levels. With the new structure, this reach will multiply and RE/MAX agents will be expected to spend several more hours in the training room.

Mr Buttigieg added: “This is merely a sign of our commitment to education in the real estate industry, as well a part of our long-term strategy for delivering excellence. We are also preparing ourselves for the imminent regulation of real estate agencies and agents in Malta, something we fully believe to be an important project for the industry. By upping our training, we are technically ensuring that, as a company, we experience a smooth transition.”

The company also confirmed that it is committed to investing in market research and mystery shopping so that it may stay in touch with present trends and service levels.

“Having three academies positions us to be able to roll out any new standards or type of training that may be required, whether this is through the authorities or to improve the overall service of the company,” Mr Buttigieg said.

RE/MAX Malta has 28 offices located around the Maltese islands with a compliment of over 430 estate agents, managers and staff.