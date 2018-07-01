Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Golden Sands wins prestigious World Travel Award

The Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Golden Sands

The Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Golden Sands has been voted Malta’s Leading Business Hotel 2018 during the 25th Annual World Travel Awards.

Ernest Barry, the general manager at the resort has been invited to receive the award on behalf of the resort during the World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony to be held in Athens, Greece.

The World Travel Awards is voted for by travel and tourism professionals along with business and leisure consumers worldwide, who recognise the resort’s commitment to excellence demonstrated during the last 12 months.

Mr Barry commented: “It’s very satisfying to be recognised by such a prestigious body. The team at the resort work very hard to ensure that any event we are entrusted to host is hassle free and that any guest we are privileged to welcome has a memorable stay. Being recognised as Malta’s Leading Business Hotel out of four top resorts on the island communicates a strong message of satisfaction across all segments we target as a resort.”

The Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Golden Sands was also nominated for other prestigious awards including Malta’s Leading Hotel Suites and Malta’s Leading Resort.