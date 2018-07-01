Eden Leisure Group goes greener

Eden Leisure Group has invested in transparent bins and paper collectors.

Eden Leisure Group’s latest strategy in environmental awareness saw the company investing in transparent bins and paper collectors throughout the organisation’s premises. These units aim to encourage greater recycling tendencies among patrons and staff within the company.

“We are delighted to continue in our quest towards maintaining our reputation as a company which has the environment at heart,” said Kate DeCesare, the company’s director of operations. “Here at Eden Leisure Group, we have invested in several nationwide campaigns promoting awareness and encouraging people all over Malta to Gozo to be as eco-friendly as possible.”

Staff across the company are also being encouraged to reduce and reuse paper, with their offices being recently fitted with recyclable paper collectors. Manufactured from 100 per cent recycled material, these desktop units are durable, waterproof and reusable, to ensure that they can cut down on waste into the future. They should also encourage the collection of recyclables for disposal in larger bins, while replacing other individual waste bins.

“We hope that other companies will also hop on to the bandwagon and make it their mission to make Malta greener and cleaner too – one paper or plastic bottle at a time,” said Ms DeCesare.