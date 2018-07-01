Domino’s is the largest pizza company in the world

Domino’s rally in Las Vegas.

More than 9,000 pizza makers from over 15,000 outlets from all over the world participated in this year’s Domino’s rally in Las Vegas. The Domino’s Malta team took part and were congratulated on its record-breaking opening.

‘Drive’ was the chosen theme for this year, as it embodies what Domino’s believes in: hard work, dedication and teamwork.

Rally attendees were immersed into the latest training, awards, presentations and celebrations, with a closing party featuring a concert by Earth, Wind and Fire.

During the rally, Domino’s highlighted the importance of change, whilst leadership and teamwork were also discussed since they are important factors which are needed to strengthen and help employees to feel empowered. Leaders should have an open mind and have trust in their employees by connecting with them.

The company also responded to providing assistance to those partners who experienced natural disasters in their respective countries through an internal programme called ‘Partners – Team Members Helping Team Members’

2018 is proving to be a great year for Domino’s. The franchise became the largest pizza company in the world, after surpassing Pizza Hut in market share and volumes. This goal was originally set for 2020.

Domino’s Malta is a division of Famalco | Building Businesses.