Company briefs

Global Capital is to press ahead with the implementation of blockchain technology following another highly-successful year, Group chairman Paolo Catalfamo told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting.

The insurance and financial services group reported that its pre-tax profits almost doubled in 2017, rising from €2.8 million to €4.6 million, while its assets increased by 12.3 per cent to €127 million compared with €113 million in the preceding year.

Prof. Catalfamo said: “With a strong financial base, the group is now in a position to aggressively pursue its growth strategy and expand into the local and international markets as well as being at the forefront of exciting developments such as blockchain technology.”

The group has also restructured the top echelons of its corporate structure, appointing Pablo Perez-Fernandez as chief operating officer, Teuta Oruci- Bakalli as chief financial officer and George Onete as chief technology officer.

Two new directors were also appointed: Prof. Carl Schramm, former president of the philanthropic Kauffman foundation, who in partnership with former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown created Global Entrepreneurship Week, and economist Cinzia Catalfamo, who founded humanitarian organisations for women in Africa as well as serving as Italy’s general consul in Madagascar.

‘The New Board Game’

EY Malta, together with the 100 Women in Finance are organising an event on July 11 at the newly-refurbished EY Connect Centre in Msida entitled ‘The New Board Game’.

The event will tackle how corporate board members are attracting more attention as they weigh in on best practices in key areas. It will also highlight how board members now view best practices in corporate governance, diversity and strategic planning, in this ‘board in the spotlight’ era.

CaseWare turns 30

CaseWare International Inc, a global supplier of cutting-edge financial reporting and audit software solutions, represented in Malta by Audit Solutions Ltd, is celebrating 30 years of operations. Founded in Toronto, Canada, CaseWare today is active in more than 130 countries, including Malta, and services the needs of over 400,000 professionals worldwide.