Calamatta Cuschieri launches 24/7 customer support

Calamatta Cuschieri has just announced the launch of 24/7 customer support.

Alan Cuschieri, group co-CEO, said: “Reaching excellence in customer service is something that has always been part of our mission. We are proud to be a fast-growing company and to be moving swiftly towards providing a world-class customer service. In this regard, providing our clients with 24/7 support now facilitates all of our clients to receive assistance anytime. We believe that this will offer the maximum convenience to our clients and that there are no boundaries to when they can contact us to ask about anything or receive online support for our platform CCTrader.”

The dedicated call centre team is available on a 24/7 basis as from tomorrow. The team can be reached on live chat via cc.com.mt and cctrader.com, via phone, Facebook, Twitter or the company’s online trading platform CCTrader.

Calamatta Cuschieri is Malta’s largest investment services provider which was established in 1972 and is a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange.