Aperol Spritz Amphibious lands at Għadira Bay

The Aperol Spritz Amphibious turned into a bar and deejay stand at Għadira Bay.

An unfamiliar and unexpected sight greeted sun worshippers when the Aperol Spritz Amphibious recently landed at Għadira Bay.

After sailing into the bay and driving on to the beach, the orange-coloured Amphibious let down its windows and doors to reveal itself as an Aperol Spritz bar and deejay stand. To the delight of the unsuspecting beachgoers, Vibe FM’s Nate, Frank and Rossi were also on hand to entertain the crowd with music and games.

Claudia Attard, Aperol brand manager at Farsons Beverage Imports Company Ltd, said: “Aperol Spritz is less a cocktail and more of an aperitivo with a spirit, that spontaneously gathers people together and sparks nothing but good vibes, whatever the occasion. Our Amphibious vehicle is a symbol of this attitude, bringing people together and creating happiness.”

The original Spritz recipe – also commonly known as the Spritz Veneziano – features Aperol as its key ingredient and was added to the International Bartenders Association’s Official Drink list in 2011.

Its recipe is easy as 3-2-1 – consisting of three parts Prosecco, two parts Aperol and one splash club soda in a balloon glass over ice – topped off with a slice of orange.

It’s the perfect fool-proof cocktail that can be enjoyed during brunch, as a lighter option for an after-work get-together or as a true Italian aperitif before dinner.