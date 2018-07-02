Malta men win basketball gold in San Marino
The Malta men’s basketball national team struck gold at the FIBA European Championship for Small States when they brushed aside Norway 75-59 in the final in Serravalle on Sunday.
It was a commanding performance from Andrea Paccarie’s boys who completed a perfect week in San Marino in some style as they were crowned champions of the competition with a very impressive display.
The Maltese made their intentions clear right from the outset as they managed to open a commanding 14-point lead by the end of the opening set, 22-8.
Norway, somewhat, managed to keep abreast with Malta’s pace in the second quarter as both teams scored 13 points apiece to leave the Maltese leading at the interval 35-21 ahead.
In the third quarter, Malta continued to hold the upperhand and inspired by the dominant Samuel Deguara underneath the boards they headed into the last session 56-37 ahead.
Enjoying such a comfortable buffer, the Maltese managed to administer their advantage in the last quarter to run out as comfortable winners.
Deguara was Malta’s leading scorer with 33 points.