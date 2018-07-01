When art makes a statement

Antka Hofmann (left) and Andrea Hilger, with Tobias Köbsch’s artwork in the background.

As Spazju Kreattiv’s exhibition Found a Mentalism II hits its midway point, Jo Caruana talks to Germany-based co-curators Antka Hofmann and Andrea Hilger about the hard-hitting political messages behind this dynamic contemporary showcase.

The Spazju Kreattiv galleries are currently awash with interesting things to look at. From a monkey curled up in a corner on the ground floor to a striking confetti representation of the Maltese cross upstairs, there is something captivating and curious to look at around every corner.

In fact, there are no less than 40 works currently on display within this historic and iconic space – all part of Found a Mentalism II, an exhibition organised in collaboration with the Ostrale Centre for Contemporary Art in Germany. It was curated by Antka Hofmann and Andrea Hilger, both of whom brought together the many different international artists taking part and coordinated the mammoth task of bringing the pieces to Malta.

“We consider this to be a very important, international contemporary exhibition for Valletta – and that it is all part of strengthening European cohesion,” says Hilger, who spoke at the launch a few weeks ago.

“It is so important to deepen our intercultural exchange, to raise socio-political and ecological issues, and to show artists’ answers to current affairs.”

We see art as an education tool and an opportunity for mediation in modern society

Hilger explains that the ideology behind Ostrale is to convey social values through art and to offer both young people and established artists a platform and an international showcase for their contemporary art. “Beyond that, we see art as an education tool and an opportunity for mediation in modern society. Its innovative power should be strengthened economically and socially, and made sustainable on both a local, regional and international platform, independent of its origin.”

With this in mind, Found a Mentalism II truly is a dynamic exhibition. The pieces have been flown in from across Europe as well as from as far afield as Israel, Russia and China, while the art takes the form of video art, installations, ceramics, photography and drawing.

Hofmann contributed both as a curator and an artist – and her own piece, The Bird House, is among those on show. “Andrea selected my work and I am honoured to be able to take part in this exhibition in two roles,” she says. “This particular piece of mine is very relevant because it draws attention to the serious ecological conditions here in Malta.”

Meanwhile, Hilger explains that Ostrale’s relationship with Malta dates back to 2016, when the organisation was invited to explore the concept of Valletta’s role as European Capital of Culture, with a focus on cultural heritage, the Middle East crisis, and European cohesion.

“As a Biennale for contemporary art, one of our main concerns is always to convey contemporary, visual art while asking key political, social and environmental questions,” she explains. “We want to provide easy access, while also drawing attention to fundamental problems. With that in mind, we selected artists for this exhibition from our 2016/2017 Biennale, which took place with the theme of ‘error:x’ and ‘reform’, and then worked out which would work best for Spazju Kreattiv. We chose them based on the extremely strong cultural and historic history of the venue, and believe the results speak for themselves.

“In fact, we’re thrilled with the response so far and the number of people that have visited it since it opened at the start of June, and we look forward to seeing many more people – whether art enthusiasts or those experiencing contemporary art for the first time – visiting in the weeks to come,” Hilger says.

Now, work has already started on the next collaboration between Spazju Kreattiv and the Ostrale Biennale – an exhibition from 28 July to 29 September 2019 in Germany, under the theme ‘-ism’. “It will involve the curatorial collaboration of Spazju Kreattiv artistic director Toni Sant, and we are looking forward to having Maltese artists taking part,” Hofmann adds.

Found a Mentalism II is open daily at Spazju Kreattiv until 29 July. Entrance is free.