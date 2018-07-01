Ceramicist Paul Haber exhibits in Paris

Photo: Daniel Cilia

Ceramicist Paul Haber recently showcased a number of his works as part of a solo exhibition in Paris, titled Colours of Malta.

Haber’s artistic career as a ceramist sculptor has been adequately commemorated in his country of origin, Malta, with a major retrospective show held in the summer of 2011 at the Bank of Valletta headquarters.

However, Haber has since then continued to produce non-representational sculptures that have been exhibited on a number of occasions, where the the public could interact with the artwork in open, public spaces.

It is one of Haber’s character-istics to bring his art to the public, for his works have never been confined to a museum or gallery walls. High art is not just for the elite.

A turning point and a starting point for the artist was when he became the first Maltese national to obtain a BA Honours degree in ceramics.

Having learnt the technicalities that go along with clay – such a noble, natural object that man has learnt to manipulate to his advantage – led to Haber’s first solo exhibition being held back in 1972 at the then National Museum of Malta, in Republic Street, Valletta.

This was the first of his illustrious list of exhibitions, which is certainly the result of long hours of hard work and dedication.

Haber has never jealously guarded his knowledge on the making of ceramics. In fact, he has in his over four decades of artistic activity, effectively and single-handedly changed the way Maltese artists create their own ceramic works.

For Haber has served as a teacher to many and has collaborated with several artists as well, he still today provides his assistance and knowhow to his younger colleagues, making his own workshop and kiln in Ta’ Qali available to anyone keen on producing ceramic sculptures.

It is, thus, not surprising that Paul Haber’s inimitable visual language has challenged several young Maltese artists and served as a central focus of inspiration. Yet, despite his many achievements, he is humble by nature.

As in all of Haber’s oeuvre, inspiration for the pieces that were shown in Paris was sought directly from Maltese islands. Nature has always played an important role in Haber’s untitled, non-representational sculptures and the clay medium, is Haber’s way of directly interacting with nature. In this collection one could appreciate the Maltese countryside, the local globigerina limestone, the sea and its shore, the local boat houses, typical fishing boat (the luzzu), the salt pans and more.

But each element is interpreted in an individual manner. Besides nature, Haber also pays an individual tribute to the islands’ prehistoric past. Light is another important factor to take note of.

Paul Haber’s art is sizeable and it demands attention. The textures allow the viewer to feel the artist’s hands at work over the surface. The sculptures, although no longer malleable, maintain a certain freshness of execution. What is striking are the sudden bursts of colour: the salient Mediterranean blue, the brilliant yellow and golden hues, to the blazing reds and oranges. The forms directly reflect the sea’s waves and its weathering effects, creating undulating formations, but also sharp edges and contours. Haber’s art work, just like nature, are replete with bold contrasts.

The Mediterranean sea cannot help but impress any visitor, as it has since time immemorial. Locals never fail to admire it either. Paul Haber is no exception.

Although the inspiration is local, Haber’s artwork speaks an international language and it is one which will be understood by generations to come.

Colours of Malta showed at the Mairie du 1er arrondissement, Salle des Expositions, Paris.