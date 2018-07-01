A sizzling summer at the cinema

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen… and head to your nearest cinema. KRS Releasing has an exciting line-up of 38 movies set to be released between June 27 and September 26.

These films run the gamut from comedy to drama; with numerous action, horror and a pinch of family fare in between; with some exciting titles set to sizzle on the screen over the three months.

Among these movies, some of which are previewed below, is the future Summer Box Office King. Which of these movies will carry that title remains to be seen, but there are at least four which will unquestionably be in the race to the top of the box office charts.

Pixar’s Incredibles 2, the sequel to the hugely popular Incredibles released 14 years ago is already doing, incredibly well at the box office; having been released to amazing reviews. Another super-hero duo, Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tiny heroes from the juggernaut that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will celebrate the 20th title in the franchise while undoubtedly bringing in more millions. Mission Impossible: Fallout, sees Tom Cruise star as secret agent Ethan Hunt for the sixth time.

Away from the action, another obvious box office gold mine is Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again; with Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and the rest of the cast of 2008’s Mamma Mia! returning with Lily James on board as young Donna. Expect the film to stir up the summer with its unabashed romance, enticing Greek island backdrop, and, of course, a toe-tapping ABBA soundtrack.

Coming as a surprise to no-one, the action genre dominates the release schedule, with veterans of the category plying their stuff and shooting their guns and whatnot. Denzel Washington againtakes on the role of Robert McCall in The Equalizer 2; Mark Wahlberg reteams with his favourite director Peter Berg in Mile 22. Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro resume their roles in Sicario 2: Soldado, which is the sequel to 2015’s hard-hitting Sicario; while Dwayne Johnson flexes his muscles as a skyscraper security expert in Skyscraper.

For those who prefer their drama to be more character-based, the field includes Adrift, a story based on a true event in which a young couple played by Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin face one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history while on a sailing adventure. Alpha similarly tells a tale of survival, but it is set 20,000 years ago, with a young boy and a wolf as its protagonists. British actor Idris Elba makes his directorial debut with the crime drama Yardie; while Academy Award-winner Jodie Foster headlines the cast in Hotel Artemis, as a nurse, who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals.

Horror aficionados also have much to look forward to, not least Hereditary, the critically-acclaimed movie starring Toni Collette as a woman who discovers terrible secrets about her family’s past. The popular Purge series – based in a dystopian America, where one night each year, all crime including murder, is legal – goes back to its origins with The First Purge. The fearsome creatures from the Predator horror-franchise return in The Predator.

It’s not all thrills, action and horror, however. Comedies feature heavily, with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon serving up lots of laughs and not a little action in The Spy who Dumped Me.

Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic comedy about, well, crazy, rich Asians, while comic giant Melissa McCarthy stars in The Happytime Murders, in which a puppet detective teams up with a human one to find the perpetrators behind the murders of the cast of a puppet TV series.

Fans of Winnie the Pooh will undoubtedly delight in Christopher Robin, a live-action fantasy film in which an adult Christopher Robin, played by Ewan McGregor, suddenly meets his old friend Winnie the Pooh.

The full summer season features the above and more, while the calendar also features National Cinema day, scheduled for July 14, and the second Children’s Cinema Day scheduled for September 1.

