Farrugia wins bronze in Raffa

Stefan Farrugia (centre) won bronze in the Raffa.

Team Malta ended their commitments in the Mediterranean Games on a high as bowler Stefan Farrugia won bronze in the raffa singles competition.

Farrugia defeated Libyan’s Rashed Mohamed Alswesi 8-7 in the ranking match to collect Malta’s only medal in Tarragona.

Earlier yesterday, Farrugia produced a fighting performance against San Marino’s Enrico Dell’Olmo but was still not enough to book his place into the final.

In fact, the Maltese player came just short of upsetting the more-quoted Dell’Olmo when going down 9-7 in a tight match.

Earlier in the week, Farrugia had enjoyed a very encouraging showing in the opening phase of the competition when he ended with 5 wins from seven matches.

The Maltese bowler had registered wins against Mohammed Belhoucet, of Algeria, 10-7, Turkey’s Cem Simsek 12-6 and Mohammed Alswesi, of Lebanon, 12-6 on Thursday.

On the second day of competition he suffered back-to-back defeats to tournament favourites Del Olmo (12-8) and Alfonso Nanni, of Italy, 12-10. But he ended the opening stage strongly with wins over Dejan Stepcevic, of Montenegro, 12-0 and Eddy Rouault, of France 12-8, to finish third overall and a place in the semi-finals.

Earlier in the day, Lisa Marie Bezzina and Charlton Debono, were involved in the half marathon race in Tarragona.

Bezzina ended her race in ninth place when clocking a time of one hour 24 minutes and 35 seconds.

The gold medal was won by Italy’s Sara Dossena (1:13.48) who finished ahead of Spain duo Marta Guasch (1:15.16) and Elena Loyo Menoyo (1:16.20).

In the men’s race, Debono completed the distance in 1:12.21 to finish 14th overall.

Morocco’s Mohaed El-Aaraby won the title in a Games Record time of 1:04.03. Italy’s Eyob Faniel was second in 1:04.07 while Turkey’s Kaan Ozbilen took bronze in 1:04.19.