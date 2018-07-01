Watch: Uruguay win keeps fans on their toes

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Jonathan Borg

Edinson Cavani took centre stage as his brace earned Uruguay a 2-1 win over Portugal to send the European Championship back home, in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup.

Dozens of fans gathered around bars and open-air screens in Malta to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Uruguay.

Times of Malta headed to Cheeky Monkey, in Qawra,where football fans watched the second encounter from the last 16 of this World Cup.

