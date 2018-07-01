Advert
Saturday, June 30, 2018, 17:47

Watch: Mbappe double helps France beat Argentina 4-3

France's Steven Nzonzi and Paul Pogba celebrate after the match.

France's Steven Nzonzi and Paul Pogba celebrate after the match.

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in four second-half minutes to send France into the World Cup quarter-finals with a thrilling 4-3 win over Argentina on Saturday.

The explosive 19-year-old netted France's third goal in the 64th minute and sealed the win four minutes later with a cool finish to set up a quarter-final clash with Uruguay or Portugal, who meet later on Saturday.

Benjamin Pavard also netted a fine strike for France after Antoine Griezmann's 13th minute penalty had opened the scoring.

Argentina's goals came from Angel Di Maria, who unleashed a stunning long-range strike in the 41st minute to draw them level at 1-1, before Gabriel Mercado put them ahead after the break. Substitute Sergio Aguero added a third in stoppage time.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Merciless knockout awaits after a great group stage

  2. Even Maradona must show respect, FIFA says

  3. Watch: No fear: Belgium refuse to take "easy path"

  4. Messi gets face-saving Kazan mural to match Ronaldo's

  5. Russian crackdown on sexist abuse online during World Cup

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed