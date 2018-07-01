Watch: Mbappe double helps France beat Argentina 4-3
Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in four second-half minutes to send France into the World Cup quarter-finals with a thrilling 4-3 win over Argentina on Saturday.
#Fra 1-0 #Arg— World Cup Goals???? (@WCgoalsHD) 30 June 2018
Griezmann 13' Penalty
RT & follow✔????#WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup2018 #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/DaexUnAIQH
#Fra 1-1 #Arg— World Cup Goals???? (@WCgoalsHD) 30 June 2018
Angel Di Maria 41' ????????????
RT & follow✔????#WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup2018 #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/r8EdiRRXzk
#Fra 1-2 #Arg— World Cup Goals???? (@WCgoalsHD) 30 June 2018
Mercado 48'
RT & follow✔????#WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/PEWxZuPBxz
#Fra 2-2 #Arg— World Cup Goals???? (@WCgoalsHD) 30 June 2018
Pavard !????57'
RT & follow✔????#WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup2018 #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/or0Q1hz5qs
The explosive 19-year-old netted France's third goal in the 64th minute and sealed the win four minutes later with a cool finish to set up a quarter-final clash with Uruguay or Portugal, who meet later on Saturday.
#Fra 3-2 #Arg— World Cup Goals???? (@WCgoalsHD) 30 June 2018
Kylian Mbappe Lottin 64'
RT & follow✔????#WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/R108K6i8oS
Benjamin Pavard also netted a fine strike for France after Antoine Griezmann's 13th minute penalty had opened the scoring.
#Fra 4-2 #Arg— World Cup Goals???? (@WCgoalsHD) 30 June 2018
Kylian Mbappe Lottin 68'
RT & follow✔????#WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/HCu0LXSoag
Argentina's goals came from Angel Di Maria, who unleashed a stunning long-range strike in the 41st minute to draw them level at 1-1, before Gabriel Mercado put them ahead after the break. Substitute Sergio Aguero added a third in stoppage time.
#Fra 4-3 #Arg— World Cup Goals???? (@WCgoalsHD) 30 June 2018
Aguero 90'+3'
RT & follow✔????#WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/J0WJPDZ0oe