Advert
Saturday, June 30, 2018, 21:57

Watch: Brilliant Cavani brace gives Uruguay 2-1 win over Portugal

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their second goal.

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their second goal.

Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani scored a superb brace to give his side a 2-1 win over European champions Portugal in their World Cup round-of-16 match on Saturday.

Uruguay's victory earned them a quarter-final against France on Friday and sent world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo home after a subdued performance.

Cavani put Uruguay ahead in the seventh minute when he evaded the Portugal defence to meet Luis Suarez's pinpoint cross with a bullet header at the far post.

Pepe headed Portugal level in the 55th minute, the first goal Uruguay have conceded in the tournament. But Uruguay regained the lead seven minutes later when Rodrigo Bentancur found Cavani and he curled a brilliant first-time shot past Rui Patricio from the edge of the penalty area.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Merciless knockout awaits after a great group stage

  2. Even Maradona must show respect, FIFA says

  3. Watch: No fear: Belgium refuse to take "easy path"

  4. Messi gets face-saving Kazan mural to match Ronaldo's

  5. Russian crackdown on sexist abuse online during World Cup

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed