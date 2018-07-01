Question time: A plan for growth

Gail Demanuele, Lead participant

Tourism is an important sector for the country’s economy contributing almost 10.4 per cent to our GDP. Last year was a busy year for the tourism sector where statistics show that the Maltese Islands were hosting around 2.27 million with an impressive increase of 15.7 per cent, experiencing record results over the previous year. The total number of nights spent by inbound tourists increased by 10.3 per cent, with a total expenditure surpassing €1.9 billion with an increase of 13.9 per cent.

It is because of this success in numbers that we can discuss the above question. A decade ago the issue was about decreasing numbers. The vision of the current government is also looking at quality rather than quantity. With the industry’s contribution and planning, our nation formed a strong strategic plan for growth and to ensure quality to our product.

One must stress that the most important component to attract more tourists to Malta is transportation. Quantity tourism has increased over the years upon introduction of low-cost airlines. Our national airline Air Malta started taking shape, increasing its fleet and aircraft, creating an effective commercial model.

On the other hand, the cruise lining industry continues to grow and Malta has also been successful at promoting home porting. As of next year, three cruise liners will be starting and finishing their Mediterranean trip from Malta – increasing the number of bed nights.

For the past few years, the government achieved important milestones towards improving our product, this also resulting from our economic growth. We have seen distinct places around Malta flourishing, attracting tourists to visit and locals to invest. Malta is no longer being considered as a sun and sea destination, but visitors are also interested in visiting during the shoulder months due to our rich culture, history and calendar of events.

Furthermore, tourists started visiting different areas on our islands. During the past year, we have seen a huge improvement in Valletta, which has finally evolved into a capital city where tourists and locals want to frequent. Today Valletta is no longer lifeless and shabby. Enhancing our product, reinforced investors to open new businesses resulting in increasing employment, and increasing the number of beds with a variety of luxury boutique hotels. Additionally, the Ministry for Culture embarked on a number of restoration projects around Valletta and museums, creating a stronger historical vibe to our fascinating city, which is also being augmented in other areas.

This year has also been a very important landmark for Valletta 2018 as the European Capital of Culture, which is bringing to Malta visitors for its calendar of events and one cannot forget the magnificent opening. It was a proud moment for all Maltese citizens and exhibited our talent. Locals are looking forward to celebrating the closing spectacle anticipating a new calendar of events for the following years.

Another important pillar for tourism and the hospitality industry is education. Our country has excelled at exploiting English as an official language. Today, many schools are teaching English as a foreign language, and we continue receiving a large number of students every year with the sole purpose to learn English at different levels, including business English.

On the other hand, the government has seen the need for education in the hospitality industry and has focused on a new campus at Smart City that will be accommodating around 2,000 students along with a hotel also used as a training facility.

Even though the government has achieved several goals, there are still more projects envisaged. The electoral manifesto identifies several objectives to focus on, which have been committed to be implemented over the next four years.

Malta’s transportation, product/environment, education and culture are the main pillars that will lead us towards more success also in the tourism industry, creating a Malta of which to be proud, a Malta of tomorrow.

Francis Zammit Dimech, member of the European Parliament

Tourism in Malta is the best ‘seepage down’ economic activity in that thousands of people make a living off it. Through the sharing economy more and more people in Malta and Gozo are reaping the results of sound tourism policies taken over the past decades and investment by the private sector that saw tourism development in Malta.

Still, like any other economic activity, it needs to be sustainable. If the numbers just keep growing with total disregard to all other considerations, we will be killing the goose that lays the golden eggs.

Tourists more than ever before holiday for an experience. Thus, one asks, what makes the Malta experience unique? In my opinion its history, its culture but also the country’s fabric and landscape are key. However can we safeguard that if we simply keep playing the numbers game?

Nowadays tourism tends to be built on specific niches; history, culture, sports, adventure, events, conferences, diving. Such niches tend to also attract discerning tourists and thus have the potential to bring to our country quality tourists.

It is up to policymakers and legislators to now take necessary measures to ensure the tourism sector continues to thrive in a sustainable manner

Thus beyond policy, measures taken need to give due consideration to such niches. We need to also push forward new niches reflecting new global trends such as nature-based tourism. Are we doing enough to cater for this niche, which can be instrumental to better protect and manage our terrestrial and marine protected areas?

What we are also failing to put into the equation is our infrastructural capacity. How much can our infrastructure cater for an ever increase in the number of tourists?

To what extent can services such as the public transport cater for the local and tourist demand?

The social impact numbers leave on the local communities that live close to touristic hubs should not be overlooked. The level of crowdedness and traffic has become a major concern to several people.

The national tourism policy (2015-2020) rightly so speaks about the hospitality of Maltese and Gozitan people as a key attribute which should be given due importance when promoting Malta as a holiday destination. Along with other aspects such as authenticity, hospitality features in growing trends in tourism. Yet one questions if we still can provide that to the level we used to do before when Malta is now experiencing an overdose of foreign workers, which the industry needs to cope with the numbers of tourists.

It is evident that we need to encourage more Maltese to work in the sector through jobs which offer a better pay and better working conditions. This needs to be complimented with adequate skills to enhance visitor experience through quality service and hospitality. But for the market to remain competitive this means that we need to focus not just on the numbera but on tourists who have a strong spending power.

Taking all this into account, remarks by the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association that Malta needs an updated tourism vision and a new longer-term holistic strategic plan for the industry is no surprise.

Malta’s post-independence government had sown the seeds for tourism to become a major economic activity. Thanks to good policies, Malta has made great success in this sector. It is up to policymakers and legislators to now take necessary measures to ensure the tourism sector continues to thrive in a sustainable manner.

