Saturday, June 30, 2018, 14:34 by Press Association

All aboard the Hello Kitty: Pink bullet train debuts in Japan

Photo: AFP

A Hello Kitty-themed "shinkansen" bullet train has debuted in Japan.

Adorned with the cartoon favourite inside and out, it is a dream ride for her fans.

The special shinkansen made its inaugural round trip on Saturday between Osaka and Fukuoka.

The service, connecting Japan's west and south, will run until the end of September.

The stylish train is painted pink and white, showcasing Hello Kitty images and trademark ribbons from flooring to seat covers and windows.

In one car, a life-size Hello Kitty doll dressed in a train crew uniform and hat - decorated with a pink bow of course - greeted passengers, offering a chance for selfies.

Hello Kitty, created in 1974 by Japanese company Sanrio, is a global figure of "cute-cool" with fans of all ages.

