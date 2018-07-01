Today's front pages - June 30, 2018

These are the main stories featured in Saturday's newspapers:

Times of Malta quotes a government spokesman saying that reception centres in Malta would not be doubling as processing sites which European Union

leaders agreed to have in member states. It also reports that plans for a fourth Gozo ferry to meet rising demands, especially in summer, have met problems

due to differences between the Gozo and finance ministries.

The Malta Independent says the EU Council had agreed on the creation of disembarkation centres for migrants outside the EU. It also reports MEP Roberta Metsola saying guidelines were needed for NGOs operating outside EU territorial waters.

L-orizzont says the European Council had justified the Maltese government's approach towards immigration but also reports that about 100 migrants are believed to have perished just hours after an EU deal.

In-Nazzjon quotes the Nationalist Party saying Europe should prove that immigration was a common problem across the bloc. Its front page picture shows the Mnarja feast which was celebrated on Friday.