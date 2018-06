A 41-year-old man from Marsascala was grievously injured on Saturday and another two suffered slight injuries in a traffic accident in Mtaħleb, limits of Rabat.

The police said the accident happened at 11.30am.

The Marsascala man was driving a VW Golf while the two other men, 22 and 24, were the driver and a passenger in a Renault Megane.

All three were taken to hospital by ambulance.