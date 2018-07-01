Malta's reception centres ‘will not serve’ to process migrants

Migrants wait to be processed and interviewed by authorities at the reception centre in Marsa yesterday. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

Reception centres in Malta would not be doubling as processing sites which European Union leaders agreed to have in member states, a government spokesman said yesterday.

At the end of long talks that ran throughout Thursday night, the EU leaders agreed, among other things, on the setting up of “controlled centres” within the EU to process migrants’ asylum requests.

In line with the agreement, the measures related to the setting up of the controlled centres, including the relocation and resettlement of migrants, will be on a voluntary basis, “without prejudice to the Dublin reform”.

Following the announcement of the leaders’ agreement, questions were raised on whether existing centres in Malta could also start being used for processing purposes, given the island’s geographical location.

The government spokesman told the Times of Malta that would not be the case.

Times of Malta reported earlier this month that the authorities in Malta were not prepared to process large groups of migrants.

According to sources, the main issue the authorities faced was the medical screening of the migrants on their arrival. Also, reception centres did not have adequate staff levels, with most running on skeleton staff.

The leaders also agreed on a comprehensive approach to migration that combines more effective control of the EU’s external borders, noting this should be a challenge for all members and not a select few.

On the central Mediterranean route, the leaders agreed to step up efforts to stop smugglers operating out of Libya, or elsewhere, also committing to stand by Italy and other member states on the frontline.

They called on the European Council and the European Commission to swiftly explore the concept of regional disembarkation platforms in close cooperation with relevant third countries, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organisation for Migration.

It was also agreed to launch the second tranche of the facility for refugees in Turkey and transfer €500 million to the EU Trust Fund for Africa. A partnership with Africa was deemed necessary to ensure a “substantial socio-economic transformation of the African continent”.

In terms of the upcoming EU budget, the leaders agreed that internal security, integrated border management, asylum and migration funds should include dedicated, significant components for external mig-ration management.

Secondary movements by those seeking asylum between member states risked jeopardising the integrity of the Common European Asylum System and the Schengen acquis and, therefore, countries should take all necessary internal legislative and administrative measures to counter such movements and to closely cooperate among each other to that end, the EU leaders resolved.