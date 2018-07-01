Trevor Sammut rides his motorcycle daily. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Jennifer Grech speaks to former police inspector Trevor Sammut, who survived a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome and never gave up hope.

Thousands of football fans watching the World Cup match between Uruguay and Portugal tonight will be wondering why the 71-year-old Uruguayan coach needs a walking aid and help to get in and out of the dug-out.

Uruguay's Martin Caceres listens to coach Oscar Tabarez during the match against Russia at Samara Arena last Monday. Photo: Reuters

Oscar Tabarez suffers from Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare and degenerative disease that attacks the body’s nervous system and causes muscular weakness in the limbs and chest. It can eventually cause paralysis.

In Malta there are roughly four to five cases pronounced per year.

Among them is 37-year-old Trevor Sammut, who was diagnosed with the serious condition seven years ago.

“The diagnosis was a shot out of the blue that totally transformed my life,” he says, with a smile on his face.

He was practically paralysed from the hips down and from the shoulder area to his fingertips.

“I could still feel everything but movement was very hard to do up to my ankles and impossible from my knees and ankles down.

“My fingers were constantly curled – like a baby’s almost. Not a fist and not open flat, but weakly curled,” he says.

At the time, he was a police inspector but, following the diagnosis, he had to rethink his career. Nowadays, his main occupation is in large-scale IT projects related to networks and infrastructure.

Things normally taken for granted became an ordeal.

“I could shower but I couldn't dry myself. As soon as I would grab a towel, it would throw me off-balance because of its weight and pendulum effect. For three months, I couldn't towel-dry myself without falling.”

Other tasks were impossible to perform.

“When I started attending occupational therapy sessions, I could not press an aerosol can. I could feel sensations and never had the needles-and-pins sensation many GBS patients report. However, in some parts of my leg, I felt heat as cold and vice versa.”

Since diagnosis, Trevor has realised that knowing that others have suffered a similar ordeal – and still lived to tell the tale, albeit with some battle scars – contributed a lot to giving him strength and keep fighting for survival.

“Everyone’s progress to recovery is an uphill struggle but most patients recover well and nowadays, GBS has a good prognosis,” he adds.

Today, Trevor has recovered almost 100 per cent, but still suffers tremors in both hands.

“I do get frustrated when I am handling delicate tasks that need my full concentration,” he says.

The people in the background

Trevor is no stranger to working hard in the background so that the complex IT systems that he maintains perform flawlessly and provide a seamless experience to the end user. If a system works, nobody knows about the people supporting it.

“And the same applies to our healthcare system. Precious diligent people at MDH labs contributed to numerous blood and spinal fluid testing so that the neurologist could provide a timely accurate diagnosis,” he says.

The same goes to the occupational therapy and physiotherapy teams who supported Trevor for years to make him walk, grasp normal day utensils like knives, forks and shaving foam, learn how to rebutton shirts – basically, start from scratch again, as if he were a three-year-old, exploring the world for the first time.

What about the costs?

“Maybe a word about how lucky we are to have free healthcare,” he adamantly replies.

“I have seen patients in the US who had to mortgage their main house and live in a trailer so they could afford IVIG treatment for GBS or simply didn’t get the necessary IVIG treatment for chronic inflammation demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) because they could not afford it, with their bodies reverting back to paralysis (in the case of CIDP).”

Trevor is also the local Maltese liaison for the GBS/CIDP Foundation International.

“I have visited patients who years later, are still unable to use their hands well or at all. I’ve seen others, especially those affected with the Miller Fisher variant, who recovered extremely fast and with minimal apparent nerve damage. One can’t really compare – we are so uniquely affected,” continues Trevor.

“Still, I would not trade the GBS experience for anything else. Like astronomy, it is one of the most humbling and life-changing experience,” he says.

“Yes, GBS does leave you with a serious psychological scar and possibly a few physical ones too. But if you stay strong and fight it, you learn a lot.”

What is Guillain-Barré syndrome?

Guillain-Barré syndrome affects the myelin coating of peripheral nerves.

It is a rare but serious autoimmune disorder that can affect any part of the nervous system outside of the brain and spinal cord.

The first symptoms of GBS are usually tingling and muscle weakness that begins in the lower extremities. The entire body can eventually become paralysed.

The exact causes are still unknown. Once they start to occur, the symptoms of GBS tend to develop very rapidly, over a small number of days, usually causing the highest levels of weakness within the first two to three weeks of symptom onset.

The onset often follows an infection.

This condition is considered a medical emergency and an individual should receive medical attention as soon as possible.

Most people fully recover within 12 months but full recovery may take up to three years in some cases.