Abandoned Siġġiewi quarry to start accepting construction waste as from Monday

An abandoned quarry in a special conservation zone in Siġġiewi will start accepting clean construction waste as from Monday, the Environment Ministry said.

This was being done following discussions with the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), the Planning Authority (PA), WasteServ and the Malta Developers Association.

The quarry is covered by an enforcement order issued by the PA in April 2017 and the ERA has imposed the necessary conditions for the site to be managed in line with the applicable rules to ascertain the least impact on the environment.

A conservation order will also be issued.

The site will be managed and operated by Wasteserv, which will be issuing the rates and procedures shortly.

The ministry said that the ERA was currently processing permits for another eight private quarries to also accept construction waste.

The government was also preparing a strategy and policy on construction waste to identify and discuss solutions for the future.

Earlier this week, skip operators warned that construction sites across the entire country could start facing hefty delays and fines in the coming days, as dumping sites for building waste have reached capacity.

The warning came after contractors complained that their work was grinding to a halt because they had nowhere to dispose of the debris.

The ministry had then warned it may take over quarries which did not accept the dumping of building debris, as is in their licence conditions.