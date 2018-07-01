In transport circles cycling and walking are often described as ‘last mile’ solutions. It’s a shame we don’t plan for them.

This once tree-lined road used to be a nice shady cycle route leading to Paola. It’s now a hot, concrete, fast two-lane road. Has the government considered how this might discourage people, particularly those new to cycling, to walk and cycle, thus avoiding car use?

Are we ignoring the negative effects of sun exposure, heat and other environmental factors in degreening the routes these modes of transport use?

The icing on the cake will be turning the Santa Luċija roundabout into another ‘goodluck junction’ for people on foot or on a bicycle.

All it takes is a little bit of thought. Of going the last mile, in planning for the last mile.